A youthful Boyer Valley girls’ golf team will take the course in 2023 under head coach Gary Neilsen.

Neilsen, who is back with the BV girls after a long run with the Bulldog boys, will have a total of 11 athletes out this spring, including two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.

“Being so young, we’re going to have to be able to play consistently and not let emotions get the best of us when things don’t go correctly,” commented Neilsen.

“They need to rely on the things they know how to do and understand that not every round is going to be their best,” he added.

BV does return three letterwinners in sophomores Kylie Kepford, Hayley Follman and Zoey Soma.

Filling out the Lady Bulldogs’ roster are juniors Anna Seuntjens and Abby Mandel; sophomore Mandy Thomsen; and freshmen Reese Miller, Sarah Roberts, Mataya Bromert and Deanna Anderson.

“The three returning players will be our strength. They got a lot of experience last year and that will be good for the whole team,” Neilsen remarked.

“We are young, but that will be a good thing for years to come. I’m expecting us to finish toward the top of the conference again this year.”

“I’m also hoping that we will get some good things going at the end of the season to make a good run at the district and regional tournaments,” Neilsen stated.

2023 Schedule April

3 — RVC Meet at Dunlap; 10 — RVC Meet at Atlantic; 11 — vs. Denison-Schleswig and IKM-Manning at M&M Course; 13 — vs. Exira/EH-K, CAM, West Central Valley at Atlantic; 17 — RVC Meet at Coon Rapids; 18 — Tri-Center at Neola; 24 — RVC Meet at Woodbine; 28 — vs. Westwood Sloan and Woodbine at Onawa; 29 — O-A/BC-IG Tournament at Ida Grove

May

2 — RVC Meet at Anita; 4 — Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Carroll Municipal