Three letterwinners to bolster IKM-Manning girls' track and field team

The IKM-Manning girls’ track and field team in 2021 will feature a total of 16 athletes under the direction of veteran head coach Robert Cast.

The Wolves return three letterwinners from the 2019 season, including Class 1A state qualifiers in senior Alexa Ahrenholtz and junior Bianca Cadwell.

Ahrenholtz competed at the state meet in 2019 in the high jump, 100-meter dash and as a member of the Wolves’ 4x200 relay team.

Cadwell, meanwhile, was a member of IKM-Manning’s state-qualifying 4x800 relay team as a freshman in the 2019 season.

Junior Jessica Christensen is the third returning letterwinner for the Wolves.

Filling out the team’s roster are sophomores Julianna Stribe, Mabel Langel, Maddie Snyder, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Emmie Ring, Amber Halbur and Morgan Hanson; and freshmen Ella Richards, Abbagail Neiheisel, Hollie Blum, Audrey Menough, Rea Chambers and Emilly Blankenship.