Three Monarch individuals compete at Class 2A state bowling tournament

One day after helping Denison-Schleswig claim the Class 2A boys’ state team championship, three members of the Monarch bowling squad participated in the individual state tournament on Wednesday at Maple Lanes at Waterloo.

Seniors Blake Polzin, Kyle Segebart and Trey Brotherton all were in action among the 32 individual bowlers that advanced to state in Class 2A.

The format had all of the individuals bowl three games with the top eight finishers moving into bracket competition and then bowl one game.

Polzin advanced to bracket play after a seventh-place finish with a three-game series of 675, as he bowled games of 225, 229 and 221.

Segebart just missed advancing, placing ninth after bowling three games of 256, 214 and 191 for a 661 series.

The eighth-place total to move on was a 672 series by Clinton’s Charlie Pelham.

Brotherton, meanwhile, finished 20th overall with a 593 series after bowling three games of 214, 211 and 168.

Polzin got matched up with No. 2 seed Trey VanWyk of Oskaloosa in the quarterfinal round of bracket play.

Polzin bowled a very respectable 279 game, but VanWyk bettered the Monarch bowler with a perfect 300 game to move into the semifinal round.

Third-seeded Brennan Smith of Marion then defeated VanWyk (213-206) in a semifinal match en route to capturing the individual state title with a 245-181 triumph over No. 1 seed Cody Reseland of Urbandale.

“In the first round of brackets, Polzin bowled against a kid we were in the finals with the day before. We knew it was going to be tough after watching him,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.

“He threw a great 279, but he was beat by a perfect game. I told him that if he had to get beat, it might as well be by a perfect game. You can’t be mad at that,” she added.

“It was a major heartbreak for Segebart. He missed the top eight by only 11 pins. Had he picked up one more spare, he would have been in the top eight,” Brawner said.

Segebart’s 256 first game was the second highest of the first games bowled.

“He was setting himself up really well, but he just left a few more opens than he would have liked,” Brawner stated.

“I know he was disappointed in how things turned out, but placing ninth in those first three games against the best bowlers in the state in still a very big deal,” the Monarch boss said.

“Brotherton really liked the lanes when he started out, but then they began to change. He was able to stick it the first two games, but the third game we just couldn’t figure it out,” Brawner said.

“He was throwing decent balls, but could only manage to get eight of the pins to fall. Fortunately, Brotherton is very good at picking up his spares and was able to pick up five of them,” Brawner added.

“I’m extremely proud of the three boys that competed in the individual tournament. There were some great bowlers there and some big games thrown.