Three starters to bolster IKM-Manning girls on hardwood

The IKM-Manning girls won 17 of 23 games on the basketball court a year ago under veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen.

With six returning letterwinners, including three full-time starters back on the court, the Wolves enter the 2020-21 winter season expecting to continue their successful tradition.

Rasmussen will begin his 13th season as IKM-Manning’s head coach and 22nd overall with a career record of 416-106.

The Wolves, a year ago, went 12-4 in the Western Iowa Conference, good for third place behind AHST/Walnut and Logan-Magnolia.

"We definitely have players back with a lot of game experience and that should make us competitive in all of our games," commented Rasmussen, whose team a year ago advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinal round before bowing out to Panorama by a 69-65 final at Panora.

Joy Gross will join Rasmussen on the bench for her 16th season as the team’s assistant coach.

Returning starters for the Wolves are senior point guard Alexa Ahrenholtz, senior guard Nicole Hanson and junior forward/post player Bianca Cadwell.