Three starters to bolster IKM-Manning girls on hardwood

The IKM-Manning girls won 17 of 23 games on the basketball court a year ago under veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen.
With six returning letterwinners, including three full-time starters back on the court, the Wolves enter the 2020-21 winter season expecting to continue their successful tradition.
Rasmussen will begin his 13th season as IKM-Manning’s head coach and 22nd overall with a career record of 416-106.
The Wolves, a year ago, went 12-4 in the Western Iowa Conference, good for third place behind AHST/Walnut and Logan-Magnolia.
"We definitely have players back with a lot of game experience and that should make us competitive in all of our games," commented Rasmussen, whose team a year ago advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinal round before bowing out to Panorama by a 69-65 final at Panora.
Joy Gross will join Rasmussen on the bench for her 16th season as the team’s assistant coach.
Returning starters for the Wolves are senior point guard Alexa Ahrenholtz, senior guard Nicole Hanson and junior forward/post player Bianca Cadwell.
Ahrenholtz is the team’s top scorer back from a year ago after averaging 13.0 points per game. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds and led the team with 105 steals en route to being honored on the WIC first team.
Ahrenholtz also was second on the team with 36 three-point baskets, 68 assists and 10 shot blocks.
Hanson averaged 7.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last winter.
She also drained a team-high 39 three-point shots and finished with 28 steals and 26 assists.
Cadwell averaged 8.5 points and a second-best 5.4 rebounds per game a year ago. She also collected 51 steals, dished out 41 assists and had six shot blocks.
Other returning veterans for the Wolves are senior post player Bre Muhlbauer, junior guard Macie Doyel and junior guard Taylor Ferneding.
Muhlbauer averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 boards per contest last year for the Wolves.
Doyel netted 2.4 points per contest and Ferneding tallied 1.4 points per contest last winter.
When looking at the WIC race this year, Rasmussen said that a number of teams will be in the mix.
"AHST/Walnut, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Underwood all will be strong in the conference," noted Rasmussen, whose team opens its regular season tonight (Tuesday) at Treynor
2020-21 Schedule
December
1 - at Treynor; 4 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 5 - at Panorama; 8 - at Oakland Riverside; 11 - at AHST/Walnut; 12 - vs. Exira/EH-K; 18 - at Tri-Center; 22 - vs. Audubon
January
5 - vs. Missouri Valley; 7 - vs. Underwood; 12 - vs. Treynor; 15 - at Logan-Magnolia; 19 - vs. Oakland Riverside; 22 - vs. AHST/Walnut; 26 - at O-A/BC-IG; 29 - vs. Tri-Center
February
2 - at Audubon; 4 - at Boyer Valley; 5 - at Missouri Valley; 8 - vs. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U; 9 - at Underwood