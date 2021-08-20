Three veterans to bolster Ar-We-Va volleyball in 2021

The Ar-We-Va volleyball team in 2021 will be under the direction of first-year head coach Darin Schurke.

A past assistant coach within the program, Schurke will have three returning letterwinners from last year’s Rocket team that went 3-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference, 8-16 overall in matches and 29-45 in games played.

"We do have a few starters returning, but lack experience at this point. The girls we do have are athletic, but we also lack a little height," commented Schurke, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coach Lisa Leiting.

Returning letterwinners are juniors Jamie Hausman, Kora Obrecht and Maggie Ragaller.

Hausman finished with 63 spiking kills and 119 digs a year ago, while connecting on 175 of 190 serves for 92.1 percent.

Obrecht had 65 kills and 13 digs last season.

Ragaller, on the other hand, tallied 54 kills and 107 digs, while hitting 160 of 186 serves for 86 percent. She also was second on the team with 129 assists in the setting department.