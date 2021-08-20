 Skip to main content
Three veterans to bolster Ar-We-Va volleyball in 2021
  • Updated
Ar-We-Va volleyball 2021

Members of the Ar-We-Va volleyball team in 2021 are, front row, left to right: Jazmine Molina, Emma Leiting, Delaney Schurke, Maggie Ragaller, Jamie Hausman, Kora Obrecht, Karime Sanchez, Amber Ragaller, Azaya Martinez; back row: Trista Reis, Kallie Bromert, Samantha Hinners, Olyvia Charlot, Sophie Jackson, Elizabeth Brunner, Timberlen Koch and Makayla Schrad.

The Ar-We-Va volleyball team in 2021 will be under the direction of first-year head coach Darin Schurke.

A past assistant coach within the program, Schurke will have three returning letterwinners from last year’s Rocket team that went 3-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference, 8-16 overall in matches and 29-45 in games played.

"We do have a few starters returning, but lack experience at this point. The girls we do have are athletic, but we also lack a little height," commented Schurke, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coach Lisa Leiting.

Returning letterwinners are juniors Jamie Hausman, Kora Obrecht and Maggie Ragaller.

Hausman finished with 63 spiking kills and 119 digs a year ago, while connecting on 175 of 190 serves for 92.1 percent.

Obrecht had 65 kills and 13 digs last season.

Ragaller, on the other hand, tallied 54 kills and 107 digs, while hitting 160 of 186 serves for 86 percent. She also was second on the team with 129 assists in the setting department.

Filling out Ar-We-Va’s roster are seniors Sophie Jackson and Olyvia Charlot; juniors Elizabeth Brunner and Kallie Bromert; sophomores Trista Reis, Karime Sanchez, Makayla Schrad and Delaney Schurke; and freshmen Emma Leiting, Azaya Martinez, Jazmine Molina and Amber Ragaller.

Ar-We-Va will open its season on Tuesday, August 31, against Audubon at Audubon.

2021 Schedule

August

31 - at Audubon

September

4 - Ridge View Tournament at Schaller; 7 - vs. Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan; 13 - at MV/A-O/CO-U; 16 - vs. Woodbine; 18 - Carroll High Tournament; 21 - at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; 23 - at Boyer Valley

October

5 - at CAM; 7 - vs. Glidden-Ralston; 9 - CAM Tournament at Anita; 12 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 16 - Exira/EH-K Tournament at Elk Horn

Tags

