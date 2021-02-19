Top-ranked Glenwood girls set tone early in victory over No. 8 Monarchs

Four Glenwood girls reached double figures on Monday night, as the Class 4A, top-ranked Rams set the tone early on in a 71-48 victory over 4A, No. 8 Denison-Schleswig in the final game of the regular season for both teams at Denison.
Glenwood, champions of the Hawkeye Conference, improved to 17-3 overall with Monday’s win and defeated D-S for the second time this season after a 69-58 victory back on December 8, 2020, at Glenwood in their H-10 matchup.
With Monday’s loss, D-S finished the regular season 17-4 overall.
The Monarchs will host Boone High in a 4A, Region 8 semifinal game on Saturday night at Denison at 7 p.m.
Glenwood raced out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead on Monday night and enjoyed a 40-21 cushion at halftime. The Rams then outscored the Monarchs 20-14 in the third quarter for a 60-35 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
D-S won the fourth quarter in scoring by a 13-11 margin.
For the game, D-S was just 3-of-14 from three-point range and 18-of-51 overall from the floor for 35 percent. The Monarchs were 9-of-16 at the free throw line.
Glenwood, on the other hand, was 13-of-28 from behind the three-point arc and 25-of-55 overall from the field for 45 percent.
The Rams, which converted 8-of-12 foul shots, also outrebounded D-S by a 32-26 margin.
"Glenwood set the tempo right away. They wanted to get out and run and that’s not our style. We’ll run, but we’re more of a patient team and we didn’t handle the pace of the game right out of the chute," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We just struggled tonight against a very good ball club. It was disappointing that we didn’t put up a better fight, but not a lot things went our way tonight and credit Glenwood for that," he added.
"Glenwood has a team that can shoot you out of the gym and they showed that by making 13 three-pointers. There wasn’t much we could do after the first quarter. We didn’t quit, but you could tell after the first quarter that it just wasn’t going to be our night,’’ Mich remarked.
Hannah Neemann led the D-S girls with 21 points and seven rebounds to go with three steals.
Paige Andersen added eight points, six boards and five assists.
Ellie Magnuson chipped in with five points, four steals and two assists.
Cambri Brodersen also had five points, two assists and two steals. Kira Langenfeld finished with four points and two boards.
Paige Kastner had three points and two boards, while Hannah Slater wound up with two points and four rebounds for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 16 times.
Glenwood also committed 16 violations.
The Rams were led in scoring by Jenna Hopp with 16 points. Madison Camden added 14 points, while Abby Hughes and Elle Scarborough each netted 12 points in the win.
JV results
D-S beat Glenwood in the junior varsity game, 50-41.
Hannah Slater and Kiana Schulz both recorded double-doubles to lead D-S.
Slater poured in 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Schulz netted 10 points and had 10 boards.
Whitlee Auen contributed six points, three steals and two assists. Kira Langenfeld had four points, six boards and two assists.