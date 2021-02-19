Top-ranked Glenwood girls set tone early in victory over No. 8 Monarchs

Glenwood, on the other hand, was 13-of-28 from behind the three-point arc and 25-of-55 overall from the field for 45 percent.

The Rams, which converted 8-of-12 foul shots, also outrebounded D-S by a 32-26 margin.

"Glenwood set the tempo right away. They wanted to get out and run and that’s not our style. We’ll run, but we’re more of a patient team and we didn’t handle the pace of the game right out of the chute," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"We just struggled tonight against a very good ball club. It was disappointing that we didn’t put up a better fight, but not a lot things went our way tonight and credit Glenwood for that," he added.

"Glenwood has a team that can shoot you out of the gym and they showed that by making 13 three-pointers. There wasn’t much we could do after the first quarter. We didn’t quit, but you could tell after the first quarter that it just wasn’t going to be our night,’’ Mich remarked.

Hannah Neemann led the D-S girls with 21 points and seven rebounds to go with three steals.