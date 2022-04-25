Torres hired as new head boys' basketball coach at Lewis Central

Ricky Torres has officially been hired as the new head boys’ basketball coach at Lewis Central High School at Council Bluffs.

Torres, 29, will replace longtime Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller, who is stepping down after guiding the Titans for the last 21 years.

Torres has spent the last six years as the lead assistant coach for the Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ basketball team under head coach Derek Fink.

He currently teaches sixth-grade Language Arts and is the seventh-grade boys’ track and field coach at Denison Middle School.

“It all came about really fast. Miller told me in January when we played them that he was going to step down and that I should seriously think about throwing my hat in the mix,” commented Torres in a phone interview on Wednesday.

“And then after we beat Lewis Central in the district tournament, he reminded me again that he was calling it quits and that I would be a great candidate for the job,” he added.

“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach. It’s been a dream of mine and definitely on my bucket list of things I wanted to achieve in the natural progression of coaching,” remarked Torres, who is the son of Rick and Marlene Torres of Denison and graduated from Denison High School in 2011.

Torres, the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-

Area boys’ basketball player of the year in 2011, went on to play college basketball at Briar Cliff College at Sioux City.

Besides being a part of the D-S boys’ basketball program, Torres also spent the last six years coaching the Monarch freshmen on the football field.

“I love Denison and I’ll always be a Monarch, but honestly, this was an opportunity for me to take that next step and prove to myself that I can be a head coach,” noted Torres, who also said that he applied for the boys’ head basketball job at Sioux City Heelan High School before accepting the position at Lewis Central.

“Everyone at Denison has been really supportive of my decision. They all understand that this is something I wanted to pursue and that it’s been a dream of mine,” Torres said.

“Coach Fink has taught me so much. We’ve had a lot of successful teams in the last few years and that’s something I hope to carry over at Lewis Central, which also has a great basketball tradition,” Torres stated.

At Lewis Central, Torres will serve as an At-Risk teacher at the high school level counseling youth preparing for graduation.

His wife, Paige, also a 2011 graduate of DHS, serves as a technology integrationist for the Denison School District.

The Lewis Central boys and Harlan shared the Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball title this past winter sports season with identical 9-1 league marks.

The Titans finished 14-9 overall under Miller in his final season with the Titans.

So what will it be like being on the other bench when D-S and LC hook up on the basketball court next winter?

“Haven’t had much time to think about that yet, but it’s just going to be another game. It might be a little awkward at first, but I’m excited for what’s ahead. I think being familiar with the other Hawkeye 10 teams will help me a lot,” noted Torres, who said that his parents are just as excited as he is about his new adventure.

“My parents have supported me through my whole playing and coaching career. I could maybe count on one hand how many times they have missed a game that I have been apart of,” Torres said.