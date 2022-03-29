Total of 12 letterwinners return for IKM-Manning girls' track and field

Emma Konkler has inherited the IKM-Manning girls’ track and field program, replacing longtime head coach Robert Cast, who stepped down after last season.

Konkler, who coached IKM-Manning athletes at the junior high level for the past three years, will have a total of 26 kids out this spring in her first job at the varsity level.

The Wolves’ roster will include four seniors, 10 juniors, three sophomores and nine freshmen.

Konkler said that her team will be strong in a lot of areas.

“When I look at our team this year, I see a good spread of strengths,” commented Konkler, who will have a total of 12 letterwinners back from a year ago, including four athletes who participated in the Class 1A competition at the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Senior veterans for the Wolves are Bianca Cadwell (sprints/middle distance) and Jessica Christensen (sprints/hurdles).

Juniors back as letterwinners are Maddy Snyder (sprints/hurdles), Julianna Stribe (middle distance/distance), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (middle distance/distance), Mabel Langel (shot/discus/sprints), Morgan Hanson (distance), Amber Halbur (long jump/sprints/hurdles) and Emmie Ring (middle distance).

Sophomores out who lettered as freshmen a year ago are Abbagail Neiheisel (sprints/middle distance/hurdles), Ella Richards (middle distance/distance) and Audrey Mcmeough (sprints).

Returning state qualifiers are Cadwell, Hanson, Snyder and Halbur.

Cadwell placed 19th in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.25. Hanson ran 23rd in the 3,000-meter run in 12;12.61.

Cadwell, Snyder and Halbur all were members of the Wolves’ sprint medley relay team that placed 24th in Class 1A a year ago in 1:57.56.

Cadwell and Mullen had competed on IKM-Manning’s state-qualifying 4x800 relay team in 2019.

Filling out IKM-Manning’s roster are seniors Jersey Bexten (shot put/discus) and Micaela Sergi (sprints); juniors Sofia Fernandez (sprints), Brianna Rosonke (shot put/discus/sprints) and Lauren Irlbeck (sprints); and freshmen Emily Albertsen (distance), Taylor Beckendorf (sprints/hurdles), Aliksa McGinn (sprints/hurdles), Regan Grau (sprints), Raegan Garrison (sprints/distance), Hannah McKinney (sprints), Lauren Greving (sprints), Sarah Christensen (shot put/discus/sprints) and Emma Branning (shot put/discus/sprints).

Albertsen was a state qualifier in cross country last fall for the Wolves.

“The upperclassmen have really worked hard in the offseason and have done a great job of motivating and supporting the younger girls,” Konkler said.

“I’m excited to see how this will carry over into the season. We lost only one senior from last year and gained nine strong and motivated freshmen,” added the Wolves’ boss, whose team will open the outdoor portion of its schedule tonight (Tuesday) at the Chelsey Henkenius Early Bird at Lake City.

The Schedule

March

29 - Chelsey Henkenius Early Bird at Lake City

April

4 - Treynor Invitational; 8 - Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison; 11 - Carroll Invitational; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 21 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove; 26 - Audubon Invitational; 28 - Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Invitational

May