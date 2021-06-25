Treynor boys avenge loss to Wolves on baseball diamond

IKM-Manning suffered a 9-2 Western Iowa Conference baseball loss on Monday night at Treynor.

Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning club, which defeated Treynor by an 8-6 final back on June 4 at Manilla, fell to 3-11 in WIC play and 4-13 overall after Monday’s setback.

IKM-Manning jumped up 1-0 in the top of the first, but Treynor tied in the lower half.

The Wolves then went up 2-1 with a run in the top of the third before the Cardinals took the lead for good at 3-2 with two runs in the last of the fourth.

Treynor then plated five runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to break the game open.

Max Nielsen went 1-for-3 with a home run for IKM-Manning.

Conner Richards went 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Brody Blom and Treyton Barry each went 1-for-3 as well.