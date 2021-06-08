Treynor defeats IKM-Manning girls at Irwin in league play

The IKM-Manning girls slipped to 0-6 on the season Friday night, as the Wolves suffered a 13-5 Western Iowa Conference setback to Treynor at Irwin.
The loss also put IKM-Manning at 0-6 in the WIC play.
Treynor led 10-2 before IKM-Manning plated three runs in the last of the sixth to pull to within 10-5. The Cardinals then pushed three more runs across in the seventh.
The Wolves had five hits in the loss.
Alexis Gruhn went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Jessica Christensen went 1-for-3.
Ella Richards was 1-for-3 as well. Brooke Booth went 1-for-2 and Taylor Beckendorf was 1-for-2.
The Wolves also got runs from Hannah McKinney, Hollie Blum, Emma Branning and Carlee Neil.
Richards tossed all seven innings, as she gave up the 13 runs on 10 hits with five Ks and just one walk.