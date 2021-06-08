Treynor defeats IKM-Manning girls at Irwin in league play

The IKM-Manning girls slipped to 0-6 on the season Friday night, as the Wolves suffered a 13-5 Western Iowa Conference setback to Treynor at Irwin.

The loss also put IKM-Manning at 0-6 in the WIC play.

Treynor led 10-2 before IKM-Manning plated three runs in the last of the sixth to pull to within 10-5. The Cardinals then pushed three more runs across in the seventh.

The Wolves had five hits in the loss.

Alexis Gruhn went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Jessica Christensen went 1-for-3.

Ella Richards was 1-for-3 as well. Brooke Booth went 1-for-2 and Taylor Beckendorf was 1-for-2.

The Wolves also got runs from Hannah McKinney, Hollie Blum, Emma Branning and Carlee Neil.