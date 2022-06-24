Treynor handles IKM-Manning boys in six innings

IKM-Manning’s baseball team dropped its sixth consecutive game on Tuesday night, as the Wolves lost 12-2 in six innings to Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play at Manilla.

The loss put Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning team at 4-10 in the league and 6-11 overall.

Up 8-2 after five innings, Treynor plated four runs in the top of the sixth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Reed Hinners and Brody Blom each went 1-for-2 at the plate. Max Nielsen and Jackson Woebke each were 1-for-3.

Hinners and Blom scored the two runs for the Wolves.