 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Treynor rolls in five innings over IKM-Manning girls

  • Updated
  • 0
IKM-M girls vs. Treynor

IKM-Manning suffered its fourth consecutive defeat on Tuesday night, as the Wolves lost 13-1 to Treynor in five innings in Western Iowa Conference softball action at Irwin.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 2-10 in WIC play and 2-11 overall.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

IKM-Manning, which didn’t have a hit, scored its lone run in the third inning after pinchrunner Bailee Germer scored on a passed ball.

Up 4-1 after four innings, Treynor scored 13 times in the top of the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Ella Richards suffered the pitching loss, as she gave up 13 runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

The Boyer Valley girls defeated CAM for the second time this season on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 7-5 Rolling Valley Co…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Recommended for you