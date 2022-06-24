Treynor rolls in five innings over IKM-Manning girls

IKM-Manning suffered its fourth consecutive defeat on Tuesday night, as the Wolves lost 13-1 to Treynor in five innings in Western Iowa Conference softball action at Irwin.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 2-10 in WIC play and 2-11 overall.

IKM-Manning, which didn’t have a hit, scored its lone run in the third inning after pinchrunner Bailee Germer scored on a passed ball.

Up 4-1 after four innings, Treynor scored 13 times in the top of the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.