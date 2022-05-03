 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treynor runs away from Monarchs on soccer field

  • Updated
D-S soccer girls

Treynor scored six goals in the first half on Friday, as the Cardinals picked up a 10-0 soccer victory over the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls at Treynor.

The loss was the seventh in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-7 overall on the season.

Treynor outshot D-S by a 33-2 margin, including 23-2 in shots on goal.

Leigha Brungardt played in goal for D-S and had 11 saves.

Dehisy Merida and Kyra Hawn each had one non-keeper save for the Monarchs.

“Treynor did a great job of controlling possession with short passes. They have a lot of speed and whenever we had opportunities to counter they ran us down quickly,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller in reference to the Cardinals.

