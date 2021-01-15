Treynor takes two from IKM-Manning squads in WIC play

The IKM-Manning basketball teams hosted Treynor in Western Iowa Conference action on Tuesday night at Manning.
In game one, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club rallied to within five points late in the fourth quarter, but wound up falling 47-42 to the Cardinal girls.
In the nightcap, the Treynor boys raced out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead en route to a 75-34 victory over the host Wolves.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s five-point setback was the second loss for IKM-Manning to Treynor this season, as the Wolves fell to 2-5 in WIC play and 2-7 overall.
IKM-Manning trailed 28-19 at halftime and 34-27 going into the fourth. The Wolves fell down by as many as 14 early in the last period before pulling to within five late, as the Cardinals went scoreless over the final three minutes.
Alexa Ahrenholtz paced IKM-Manning with 14 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Nicole Hanson added nine points. Taylor Ferneding had six points, six boards and two steals.
Bianca Cadwell also had six points, six boards and five steals. Bre Muhlbauer chipped in with four points and four boards.
Morgan Hanson had three points and two assists for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Treynor’s 41-point win snapped IKM-Manning’s three-game win streak, as the Wolves fell to 2-5 in the WIC and 3-6 overall on the season.
It was the second loss to Treynor this season for IKM-Manning, which opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 62-40 loss to the Cardinals back on December 1 at Treynor.
Down 14 after one quarter, IKM-Manning went into halftime trailing 34-20, as the Wolves matched the Cardinals with 14 points in the second quarter.
A 21-12 scoring advantage for Treynor in the third opened up a 55-32 lead for the visitors heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Cooper Irlmeier led IKM-Manning’s attack with nine points, adding two boards and two steals.
Kyler Rasmussen had eight points, five boards and three assists.