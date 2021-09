Treynor upended IKM-Manning 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Treynor.

The sweep left IKM-Manning at 0-4 in WIC play, 0-15 overall in matches and 2-36 in games.

Bianca Cadwell had eight kills and seven digs for IKM-Manning.

Jessica Christensen added eight digs and two kills. Amber Halbur had 12 assists and one dig.