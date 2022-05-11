Treynor upends IKM-Manning golf teams

The IKM-Manning golf teams were in action on Friday at Treynor.

Treynor won both duals, as the Cardinal boys earned a 165-208 victory, while the Cardinal girls picked up a 202-217 triumph over the Wolves.

On the boys’ side, Treynor’s Ethan Konz was your medalist with a 39. IKM-Manning’s Max Neilsen also shot a 39 for runnerup honors.

Josh Walker added a 55 for IKM-Manning. He was followed by Nolan Ramsey (56), Luke Ramsey (58), Devin Sander (64) and Andan Spooner (73).

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers continued her outstanding season with a 41 to take home medalist honors.

Treynor’s Brooklynn Corrin was runnerup with a 43.

Megan Williams cardedf a 57 for the Wolves on the day.