Tri-Center girls defeat Wolves at Irwin

The IKM-Manning girls slipped to 0-2 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall after a 12-7 softball loss to Tri-Center on Thursday night at Irwin.

The two teams were tied 4-4 after two innings, but

T-C then plated four runs in the top of the fourth to take an 8-4 lead.

Up 10-5, T-C added two runs in the top of the seventh to make it 12-5. The host Wolves then pushed two runs across in their final at bat to end the scoring.

Ella Richards took the pitching loss for IKM-Manning, allowing 12 runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and 10 walks.

The Wolves hurt themselves with eight errors in the field.

At the plate, Alexis Gruhn went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored for the Wolves.

Zoey Melton went 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI. Brooke Booth was 1-for-3 with one RBI.