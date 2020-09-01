Tri-Center overpowers Wolves in season opener

Tri-Center’s Mason Rohatsch and Jaxon Johnson each accounted for four touchdowns on Friday night, as they led the Trojans to a 42-7 victory over IKM-Manning in the 2020 football season opener for both teams at Manning.
Tri-Center scored the game’s initial 28 points before IKM-Manning got on the board late in the third quarter on a 19-yard scoring pass from Nolan Ramsey to Drew Doyel with 3:57 left in the quarter.
Doyel added the PAT kick to make it 28-7 at the time.
Rohatsch scored twice on the ground with TDs of one yard and 13 yards.
He also caught two TD passes of 32 and 9 yards from quarterback Jaxon Johnson, who had a 43-yard TD pass to Eli Marsh and a one-yard scoring run to his credit.
T-C outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 451-278.
The Trojans ran for 129 yards and threw for 322 yards, while the Wolves accumulated 203 yards on the ground and 75 yards through the air.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning’s rushing attack with 143 yards on 24 carries.
Cooper Irlmeier ran the ball 15 times for 39 yards and Drew Doyel had 17 yards on four rushes.
Nolan Ramsey completed 5-of-10 passes for 75 yards with the one TD throw.
Kyler Rasmussen had one catch for 23 yards, while Luke Ramsey had one reception for 20 yards and Doyel the one TD grab for 19 yards.
Defensively, Kyler Rasmussen had a monster night with 17 total tackles.
James Vega and Brody Swearingen each had nine tackles. Doyel came up with seven tackles and Nolan Ramsey finished with six tackles and had an interception for the Wolves.