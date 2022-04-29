Tri-Center shuts out Monarch soccer girls

Denison-Schleswig suffered a 5-0 loss to Tri-

Center in varsity girls’ soccer action on Tuesday at Neola.

The setback dropped Chris Eller’s D-S team to 1-5 overall in matches on the season.

T-C, which led 2-0 at halftime, outshot D-S by a 25-15 tally, including 19-10 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal for the Monarchs and had 13 saves. Autumn Nemitz also had one non-keeper save in the match.

“The girls played much better soccer tonight in terms of possessing the ball and creating shots against a quality opponent,” commented Eller.

“We created a lot of good shots, but unfortunately, none of them found the back of the net,” he added.

“Tri-Center really had great ball placement on all five of their goals, as they were all either just inside a post or just under the crossbar.”