Tri-Center scored three consecutive goals in the second half on March 28, as the Trojans picked up a 3-1 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ soccer action at Neola.

The loss dropped Chris Eller’s D-S club to 0-2 on the young season.

After a scoreless first half, D-S netted the initial goal of the match with 28 minutes remaining in the second half on a shot from 28 yards out by Alicia Lopez.

The goal was assisted by Estela Lupian, who had the ball on the right wing and centered a pass to Lopez en route to the goal that went in just under the crossbar.

With 17 minutes remaining, T-C tied the match at 1-1 on goal from 18 yards out.

The host Trojans then scored back-to-back goals with nine minutes remaining and four minutes left for the win.

“Tri-Center is a good team that does a good job possessing the ball and plays good defense. We did a great job marking up their attackers for almost the entire match,” commented Eller.

“Offensively, we need to improve moving the ball side to side and using the whole field. We got caught passing straight ahead on almost all of our possessions,” added Eller, whose team was outshot 17-9, including 10-6 in shots on goal.

“It really was like a repeat our match against Le Mars. We did a lot of good things. The effort was there. The marking was very good and defense was solid,” Eller said.

“Our opponent capitalized on our mistakes again. If we can eliminate the mistakes, the wins will come,” the Monarch boss remarked.

Amy Estrada had six saves in goal for D-S, while Gloria Diaz had one non-keeper save.