Tri-Center takes three straight from Wolves in WIC action

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 loss to Tri-Center in Wester Iowa Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Neola.

The host Trojans swept by the visiting Wolves 25-17, 25-14, 25-15, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning squad moved to 0-2 in WIC play, 1-4 overall in matches and 2-11 in games played on the season.

Mabel Langel had four kills for IKM-Manning.

Megan Williams added three kills and two blocks.

Laura McCarville finished with three kills and one ace. Kylie Powers had two kills, two blocks and one ace serve.

Ella Richards contributed seven assists, three digs and one ace serve.

Amber Halbur had seven assists in the setting department.