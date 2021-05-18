Two D-S boys advance to state track in Class 3A

The Denison-Schleswig boys rang up 63 points and placed fifth out of eight schools at a Class 3A state-qualifying track and field meet on Thursday at Glenwood.
Glenwood claimed the team championship with 172 points.
Atlantic was second to the host Rams with 135 points.
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event, plus the next eight best performances from across the state qualify for the state meet to take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
Four Monarch individuals just missed being automatic qualifiers after placing third in their events, but two of them will still advance to state.
Evan Turin took third in the long jump with a personal-best effort of 20 feet, 8 1/4 inch, good enough to qualify ninth overall among the 24 participants.
Nathan Gallup was third in the shot put with a toss of 48-2, which also qualified him for the state meet with the 23rd-best effort going in.
Matthew Weltz ran third in the 100-meter dash in 11.79 seconds, while Isaac Leinen finished third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.79.
Overall, D-S had nine personal-best performances on the night.
"We had a lot of great performances over the course of the season and multiple athletes showed tremendous improvement from the start of the season to the end," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.
Weltz added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.76.
Leo Flores ran fourth in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:08.0.
The Monarchs’ 4x800 relay team of Esteban Castellanos, Ricky Ledesma, Adolfo Vargas and Flores ran fourth as well with a season-best time of 8:54.43.
Kevin Sabin also took fifth in the 100-meter dash in a clocking of 11.88.
"The coaching staff would like to thank our seniors for leading throughout the season and wish them the best of luck in the future," Van Kley said.
Final Team Standings
1. Glenwood 172; 2. Atlantic 135; 3. Harlan 120; 4. Sioux City Heelan 89; 5. Denison-Schleswig 63; 6. Carroll High 60; 7. Clarke, Osceola 47; 8. Creston 43