Two D-S boys advance to state track in Class 3A

The Denison-Schleswig boys rang up 63 points and placed fifth out of eight schools at a Class 3A state-qualifying track and field meet on Thursday at Glenwood.

Glenwood claimed the team championship with 172 points.

Atlantic was second to the host Rams with 135 points.

In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event, plus the next eight best performances from across the state qualify for the state meet to take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Four Monarch individuals just missed being automatic qualifiers after placing third in their events, but two of them will still advance to state.

Evan Turin took third in the long jump with a personal-best effort of 20 feet, 8 1/4 inch, good enough to qualify ninth overall among the 24 participants.

Nathan Gallup was third in the shot put with a toss of 48-2, which also qualified him for the state meet with the 23rd-best effort going in.