Two Monarchs compete at state cross country meet

Denison-Schleswig sophomores Lola Mendlik and Richard Gonzalez wrapped up their fall cross country seasons competing in the Class 3A portion of the state meet on Saturday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Mendlik ran at the state meet for the second year in a row.

And, after a 29th-place finish as a freshman, Mendlik bettered that on Saturday with a 16th-place finish out of 135 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 39.56 seconds.

Senior Paityn Noe of Ballard Huxley won the Class 3A individual title for the girls in 16:48.58.

Pella won the Class 3A team title for the girls with 91 points. Ballard was second with 127 points.

“Mendlik qualified last year as a freshman, so she has experience at this meet. She controlled her nerves before the race,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Assistant coach Nate Pardun and I talked to Mendlik about getting out of the starting line by putting herself around the top 10. She did just that,” he added.

“After sitting around 20th, Mendlik had a great surge to get back into 15th. She continued to battle for the last mile.”

“Right before the last turn, she was in 18th,” Bradley said. “I yelled that she had to pass three girls in order to make the podium and she took off.”

“Mendlik was able to get shoulder-to-shoulder in 15th, but was just edged out by Atlantic’s Claire Pellett,” Bradley said.

Pellett’s time was 19:38.96.

Mendlik’s 29th-place time a year ago was 20:08, so she shaved almost 30 seconds off her time from last year,” according to Bradley.

“That’s amazing. She continues to get better each year. She knows that the podium is in reach and she can be there. She will have to continue to train throughout the year and work on her pacing over the summer,” Bradley said.

Saturday’s race was the state debut for Gonzalez, who finished 35th overall out of 131 boys in 17:06.06.

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn earned the individual title in Class 3A in 15:32.43.

Pella was your team champion in Class 3A with 79 points. Marion was second to the Dutch with 115 points.

“As coaches, we could tell that Gonzalez was nervous. We told him making the state meet is a big deal and he should be extremely proud. We just wanted him to go out and and run as hard as possible and compete,” Bradley said.

“Gonzalez got out a little slower than we would have liked. We were hoping for a top-25 start, but he got stuck in the pack around 50th. He ran roughly 50th for the first and second miles.”

“He has always had the ability to sprint the last 400 yards of a race and that’s what we asked him to do today. The finish is a long straightaway. If you pick up the pace, you can pass quite a few people,” Bradley said.

“He immediately passed 10 guys and continued to sprint all way through the finish line. Placing 35th at the state meet for his first-ever cross country season is absolutely amazing.”

“Gonzalez still has a lot to learn over the next year, but he has a bright future in cross country ahead of him,” the Monarch boss remarked.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Pella 91; 2. Ballard Huxley 127; 3. Solon 128; 4. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 129; 5. ADM 138; 6. Washington 190; 7. Clear Lake 212; 8. Glenwood 218; 9. Clear Creek-Amana 223; 10. Center Point-Urbana 229; 11. Sioux City Heelan 257; 12. Gilbert 261; 13. Carlisle 264; 14. Harlan 272; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley 286

Boys

1. Pella 79; 2. Marion 115; 3. North Polk 123; 4. Carlisle 134; 5. Winterset 141; 6. Glenwood 154; 7. Gilbert 186; 8. MOC-Floyd Valley 212; 9. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 212; 10. Epworth Western Dubuque 231; 11. Solon 259; 12. ADM 264; 13. Lewis Central 277; 14. Clear Creek-Amana 300; 15. Fort Madison 375