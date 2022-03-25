Two veterans back on course for Monarch girls' golf team

A senior class of six will lead the Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team into the 2022 spring season.

The Monarchs will again be under the direction of veteran head coach Adam Burns, who has a total of 13 girls on the roster, including five sophomores and two freshmen to go with his six seniors.

D-S returns two letterwinners in seniors Tessa Petersen and Lizzy Ayala.

Petersen is coming off a 2021 season that had her just miss a state tournament berth by two strokes.

“Petersen and Ayala both made huge strides last season. I know both of them have some great aspirations going into this season,” commented Burns.

“We have a nucleus of four other seniors that have been part of the program for four years. I’m looking forward to them stepping up. I’m not sure which of those kids will find a varsity spot, but I challenged them that they need to want that,” he added.

Besides Petersen and Ayala, the other seniors are Lillian Schultz, Lexi Neumann, Bobbi Jepsen and Elsie Jenkinson.

Sophomores out this season are Quinlan Bygness, Gracie Outhouse, Brittany Musgrave, Callie Korner and Maggie Hennings.

The two freshmen are Hazel Agurcia and Isabel Jepsen.

“There are a few younger kids that I think have some potential to step up and challenge for varsity spots,” noted Burns, who is stressing rules of the game to his younger golfers.

“We are one of the few sports, including tennis, that doesn’t have officials or umpires, so our kids really have to learn the rules of the sports,” Burns stated.

“Being wrong on rules and not being able to count strokes ruins the integrity of the game.”

“That’s something we preach often,” noted Burns, whose team will open its season on Tuesday, April 5, against Lewis Central and Storm Lake at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

The Schedule

April

5 - vs. Storm Lake and Lewis Central, 4 p.m.; 7 - vs. Harlan, 4 p.m.; 11 - vs. Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic, 4 p.m.; 12 - IKM-Manning and Boyer Valley at Manning-Manilla Golf Course, 4 p.m.; 14 - Shenandoah Invitational, 1:30 p.m.; 30 - Kuemper Catholic Invitational at Carroll, 9 a.m.

May