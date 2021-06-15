 Skip to main content
Underwood rolls over Wolves on baseball diamond
Underwood rolls over Wolves on baseball diamond

Wolves vs. Eagles 2021

The IKM-Manning boys dropped their fifth consecutive game on Thursday night, as the Wolves lost 19-4 in four innings at Underwood.

The setback put IKM-Manning at 2-7 in the Western Iowa Conference and 2-9 overall.

IKM-Manning plated three runs in the top of the fourth to pull to within 7-4, but that would be it for the Wolves, as the host Eagles pushed 12 runs across in their half of the fourth to win the game by the 15-run rule.

IKM-Manning had only four hits.

Brody Blom went 2-for-3. Max Nielsen was 1-for-2 and Kaiden Barry wound up 1-for-3 with a triple for the Wolves.

Hayden McLaughlin tossed three innings on the hill for Jeremy Nielsen’s club.

