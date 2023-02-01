Underwood sweeps IKM-Manning in WIC

The IKM-Manning girls and boys lost Western Iowa Conference matchups on January 23 at Underwood.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls lost its second game of the season to Underwood after a 56-31 setback to the Eagles.

In game two, the Underwood boys slowly pulled away from Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club, which dropped a 62-46 decision to the host Eagles.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning’s 25-point loss dropped the Wolves to 5-7 in WIC play and 5-10 overall.

Underwood led 26-16 at halftime and went into the fourth up 45-28. The Eagles then outscored the Wolves 11-3 over the final eight minutes.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 11 points.

Morgan Hanson added eight points. Taylor Beckendorf had five points.

Emma Branning finished with three points, followed by Anna Stangl and Abby Neiheisel with two each.

Boys’ results

The loss was IKM-Manning’s second 16-point loss to Underwood this season, following up a 73-57 setback on January 10 at Manning.

The loss dropped the Wolves to 7-5 in WIC play and 9-6 overall.

Up 29-20 at halftime, Underwood outscored IKM-Manning 20-15 in the third quarter to take a 49-35 lead into the fourth.

Ben Ramsey scored eight points, grabbed two boards and collected two steals for IKM-Manning.

Reed Hinners added eight points, six boards and two assists.

Cooper Irlmeier also had eight points and two boards. Ross Kusel finished with seven points and three assists.

Caden Keller had seven points and six boards as well.

Lane Sams wound up with six points and five boards as well.