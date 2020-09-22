Underwood takes down Wolves in three games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class 2A, sixth-ranked Underwood earned a 25-6, 25-17, 25-20 victory over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Manning.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-3 in the WIC, 1-8 overall in matches and 4-21 in games played on the year to date.

"The scores don’t reflect it, but the girls played as a team and never gave up," commented IKM-Manning coach McKaylie Croghan.

"Underwood is one of the toughest teams we have seen so far. I was proud of the team’s fight and effort," she added.

Bianca Cadwell and Sierra Ferry each had five kills for IKM-Manning.

Kylie Powers added four and Bre Muhlbauer had three kills.

Lauren Danner led the Wolves with nine digs on the night.

Navaeh Boland had six digs and Macie Doyel had five.