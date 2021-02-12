Underwood tops IKM-Manning girls, boys in conference action

The IKM-Manning girls and boys traveled to Underwood on Tuesday night and returned home with pair of Western Iowa Conference defeats.

In game one, the Underwood girls posted a 21-point third quarter en route to a 55-45 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves’ squad.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys battled throughout before falling just short on the scoreboard by a 53-50 decision to the host Eagles.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s contest was the final regular season game for IKM-Manning, which finished 4-11 in WIC play, while moving to 6-12 overall on the season.

The Wolves will host East Sac County in a Class 2A regional first-round game on Saturday night at Manning at 7 p.m.

In Tuesday’s game at Underwood, IKM-Manning trailed by only five points at halftime at 27-22, but was outscored 21-11 in the third quarter, as the Eagles took a 48-33 lead into the final eight minutes of play.