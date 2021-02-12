Underwood tops IKM-Manning girls, boys in conference action

The IKM-Manning girls and boys traveled to Underwood on Tuesday night and returned home with pair of Western Iowa Conference defeats.
In game one, the Underwood girls posted a 21-point third quarter en route to a 55-45 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves’ squad.
In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys battled throughout before falling just short on the scoreboard by a 53-50 decision to the host Eagles.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s contest was the final regular season game for IKM-Manning, which finished 4-11 in WIC play, while moving to 6-12 overall on the season.
The Wolves will host East Sac County in a Class 2A regional first-round game on Saturday night at Manning at 7 p.m.
In Tuesday’s game at Underwood, IKM-Manning trailed by only five points at halftime at 27-22, but was outscored 21-11 in the third quarter, as the Eagles took a 48-33 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 15 points to go with nine rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Bre Muhlbauer added nine points and three boards. Taylor Ferneding contributed eight points, five boards and two steals.
Nicole Hanson had five points and four boards for the Wolves. Morgan Hanson finished with four points and four boards.
Bianca Cadwell also had four points, five boards and three assists for the Wolves, which had a two-game win streak snapped with the loss.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning’s three-point loss on Tuesday night was the first setback in three games for the Wolves, which finished 4-11 in the WIC, while falling to 6-12 overall on the season.
Wagner’s club will close out its regular season tonight (Friday) against Boyer Valley at Dunlap.
Tuesday’s game was tight throughout, as Underwood led 17-14 after one quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters.
Connor Keller paced IKM-Manning with 17 points.
Kyler Rasmussen had a nice all-around night with 14 points, six steals, two boards and two assists.
Cooper Irlmeier also had nine points, five boards and two assists.
Brody Swearingen contributed seven points and six boards. Drew Doyel had three points and three boards. Luke Ramsey didn’t score, but tallied six assists and four boards for the Wolves, which had defeated Underwood (38-36) back on January 7 at Manning.