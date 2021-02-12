Warriors use late surge to defeat Monarch boys at Denison

"SB-L made a few runs at us in the first quarter, but our kids kept responding and fought back for a 28-24 lead at halftime," he added.

"Again, SB-L made a run in the second half and our kids responded and took the lead in the fourth quarter, but down the stretch SB-L got some good looks from the outside and capitalized on them."

"We got into a scramble situation late where a one-or-two possession game turned into a seven-point lead for them. I was proud our guys for the way they fought," noted Fink, whose club was 6-of-12 from three-point range and 21-of-39 overall from the field for 53.8 percent.

Carson Seuntjens continued his recent offensive surge, as he led the Monarchs in scoring for the third straight game with 20 points, adding five assists and three rebounds.

Braiden Heiden contributed 15 points and four boards.

Seuntjens and Heiden each knocked down two three-point baskets.

Evan Turin tossed in seven points with four boards. Carter Wessel had four points and three boards. Hunter Emery also had four points.