Warriors use late surge to defeat Monarch boys at Denison

Sergeant Bluff-Luton outscored the Denison-Schleswig boys 15-7 down the stretch on Monday night, as the Warriors earned a 62-55 nonconference victory over the Monarchs at Denison.
The loss was the fifth in a row for D-S, which fell to 6-12 overall.
The last four losses, though, have all been within 10 points.
D-S led SB-L by four at halftime at 28-24, but the Warriors came out of the locker room and outscored the Monarchs 21-13 in the third quarter to take a 45-41 lead into the fourth.
D-S rallied to take the lead at 48-47 with 5:31 left to play, but then a three-point basket at the 4:52 mark put SB-L up for good at 50-48.
An SB-L basket with 57.4 seconds left capped off a 12-2 run for a 59-50 Warrior lead.
The Monarchs got to within five at 60-55 with 14.9 seconds remaining, but a pair of SB-L free throws with 12.8 second left preserved the win for the visiting Warriors.
"Tonight, we took on a very good Sergeant Bluff-Luton team. It’s a team, though, that we have always had really good games against," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"SB-L made a few runs at us in the first quarter, but our kids kept responding and fought back for a 28-24 lead at halftime," he added.
"Again, SB-L made a run in the second half and our kids responded and took the lead in the fourth quarter, but down the stretch SB-L got some good looks from the outside and capitalized on them."
"We got into a scramble situation late where a one-or-two possession game turned into a seven-point lead for them. I was proud our guys for the way they fought," noted Fink, whose club was 6-of-12 from three-point range and 21-of-39 overall from the field for 53.8 percent.
Carson Seuntjens continued his recent offensive surge, as he led the Monarchs in scoring for the third straight game with 20 points, adding five assists and three rebounds.
Braiden Heiden contributed 15 points and four boards.
Seuntjens and Heiden each knocked down two three-point baskets.
Evan Turin tossed in seven points with four boards. Carter Wessel had four points and three boards. Hunter Emery also had four points.
Aiden Schuttinga finished with three points, five boards and four assists. Jaxon Wessel also had two points.