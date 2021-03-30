Wealth of experience for Boyer Valley boys' golf team in 2021

Despite not having a season a year ago because of Covid-19, the Boyer Valley boys will enter the 2021 golf season with a wealth of experience.

"This is going to be an interesting season. The one good thing we have going for us is that we will have four of our six golfers back from the varsity squad from two years ago," commented Boyer Valley coach Gary Neilsen.

"We also will be adding several others who will be pushing each other for one of the two available spots," he added.

The four returning veterans from the 2019 season are senior Clay Roberts and juniors Caden Neilsen, Adam Puck and Connor Kenkel.

"We will be relying on those four to shoot very well for us this year if we are to have much success," Neilsen said.

Besides Roberts, other seniors out are Gavin Reineke, Cade Cunningham and Michael Heffernan.

Filling out the junior class are Trevor Malone, Zack Petersen and Jaidan Ten Eyck.

The sophomore class includes Ethan Hanigan, Ben Nichols, Jack Anderson,