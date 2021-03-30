Wealth of experience for Boyer Valley boys' golf team in 2021

Despite not having a season a year ago because of Covid-19, the Boyer Valley boys will enter the 2021 golf season with a wealth of experience.
"This is going to be an interesting season. The one good thing we have going for us is that we will have four of our six golfers back from the varsity squad from two years ago," commented Boyer Valley coach Gary Neilsen.
"We also will be adding several others who will be pushing each other for one of the two available spots," he added.
The four returning veterans from the 2019 season are senior Clay Roberts and juniors Caden Neilsen, Adam Puck and Connor Kenkel.
"We will be relying on those four to shoot very well for us this year if we are to have much success," Neilsen said.
Besides Roberts, other seniors out are Gavin Reineke, Cade Cunningham and Michael Heffernan.
Filling out the junior class are Trevor Malone, Zack Petersen and Jaidan Ten Eyck.
The sophomore class includes Ethan Hanigan, Ben Nichols, Jack Anderson,
Bobby Gross and Cole Miller.
Freshmen roster members are Devin Melby, Evan Ten Eyck and Tommy Hast.
"We will be looking to create a lot of competition in practice among the boys to try and get the best from them all season long," noted Neilsen, who remarked that having 18 boys out will be a challenge to find time for them to take the course.
"It’s a good thing to have that number of boys and great for building a program, but we don’t get many junior varsity meets, so several of the boys will only get course time during practice," Neilsen said.
"We’re looking forward to a very productive and competitive year. Hopefully, we can make a strong run at the end of the season when it comes to tournament time," the Bulldog boss stated.
2021 Schedule
April
5 - RVC play at Coon Rapids; 10 - IKM-Manning Invitational at M&M Course; 15 - vs. Glidden-Ralston at Carroll; 17 - at Westwood Sloan; 19 - at CAM; 20 - at Tri-Center; 26 - RVC play at Woodbine
May
4 - RVC play at Dunlap; 10 - CAM Tournament at Anita