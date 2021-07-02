Wessel tosses two-hitter for Monarchs in win over South O'Brien

Jaxon Wessel threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout on Tuesday night, as the Denison-Schleswig boys posted a 6-0 nonconference baseball victory over South O’Brien at Denison.
The win was the second in three games and fifth in the last seven for D-S, which improved to 14-7 overall.
In going the distance on the mound, Jaxon Wessel gave up just a pair of singles and struck out 13 Wolverine batters, while not allowing any walks.
The sophomore hurler struck out the side in South O’Brien’s initial at bat and fanned a Wolverine batter for the third out in the seventh to end the game in a 95-pitch performance.
D-S opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Monarchs then plated one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
D-S collected eight hits in the win and had 10 stolen bases on the night, as Carter Wessel and Jake Fink each stole three bases with Braiden Heiden stealing two.
Heiden also paced all D-S batters by going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and one run scored.
Evan Turin went 1-for-4 with one run batted in.
Carter Wessel was 1-for-2 with one run for the Monarchs. Nathan Gallup went 1-for-1 with a double and was hit by a pitch twice.
Trey Brotherton also was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Jaxson Hildebrand finished 1-for-1, while Caden Fletcher wound up 1-for-2 with one run for Travis Wessel’s club, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases.
South O’Brien left four runners on.
The Wolverines used three pitchers in the loss.
"It took the guys a little time to adjust to South O’Brien’s pitching, but once they did, they put the ball in play and we were able to create some offense," commented Wessel.
"I just told the guys to be patient at the plate and don’t try to do to much," he added.
"You know, I thought Jaxon Wessel threw a terrific game for us. He threw strikes and let our defense help behind him, as we had nice plays in the field from Carter Wessel at second and Heiden at short. We made the plays defensively tonight and we got solid pitching."
"And, we were aggressive on the bases. South O’Brien’s pitchers weren’t fast to the plate and we took advantage of that and getting guys in scoring position," Wessel remarked.
"It was a good team win after our loss in the second game at Red Oak on Monday. The guys did a great job of bouncing back," the Monarch boss noted.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys raced out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and went on for a 14-5 victory over South O’Brien.
Christian Schmadeke went 2-for-2 with one run for D-S. Lance Arkfeld also went 2-for-4.
Harrison Dahm and Devin Fink each went 1-for-2 with two runs for the Monarchs, which led 9-0 after four innings.
South O’Brien scored all five of its runs in the top of the fifth, while D-S came back with five runs in its half of the fifth.
Gavin Hipnar and Wyatt Randeris both threw two innings on the hill with 41 and 35 pitches, respectively.
Schmadeke also tossed one inning for the Monarchs.