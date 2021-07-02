Wessel tosses two-hitter for Monarchs in win over South O'Brien

Evan Turin went 1-for-4 with one run batted in.

Carter Wessel was 1-for-2 with one run for the Monarchs. Nathan Gallup went 1-for-1 with a double and was hit by a pitch twice.

Trey Brotherton also was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Jaxson Hildebrand finished 1-for-1, while Caden Fletcher wound up 1-for-2 with one run for Travis Wessel’s club, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases.

South O’Brien left four runners on.

The Wolverines used three pitchers in the loss.

"It took the guys a little time to adjust to South O’Brien’s pitching, but once they did, they put the ball in play and we were able to create some offense," commented Wessel.

"I just told the guys to be patient at the plate and don’t try to do to much," he added.