West Harrison cools off Boyer Valley's bats in softball

West Harrison cooled off a hot Boyer Valley softball team on Monday night, as the Hawkeyes snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak with a 9-8 victory in eight innings at Mondamin.

BV, which fell to WH for the second time this season, moved to 4-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 6-6 overall with Monday’s one-run setback.

Paige Gaskill’s BV club trailed 7-2 before taking the lead at 8-7 with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

WH, though, scored once in the bottom of the sixth to tie it at 8-8.

Neither team scored in the seventh as the game went to extra innings.

After holding BV without a run in the top of the eighth, the host Hawkeyes plated the game-winning run in their half of the eighth.

WH pitcher Emily McIntosh struck out 12 Lady Bulldog batters with no walks.

For BV, Makenzie Dumbaugh went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Anna Seuntjens was 2-for-4 with a double. Jessica O’Day was 2-for-4 with a double and one run as well.