West Harrison defeated Boyer Valley for third time

Rolling Valley Conference foes Boyer Valley and West Harrison met on the basketball court for the third time this season on Thursday night.
And for the third time, the West Harrison boys came away with the victory, as the Hawkeyes picked up a low-scoring 45-40 triumph over the Bulldogs in a Class 1A, District 16 semifinal game at Mondamin.
The loss ended the 2020-21 season for BV, which finished 11-6 overall with three of the six losses coming at the hands of West Harrison.
West Harrison, with the win, improved to 18-5 overall and will now take on Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-12) in the District 16 title game tonight (Tuesday) at Lewis Central High School at Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.
Neither BV or West Harrison had much offense in the first half on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes were tied 8-8 after one quarter and tied again at halftime at 14-14.
Tight throughout the third quarter, West Harrison used a late 5-0 run en route to outscoring BV 16-9 in the period for a 30-23 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
BV got the game down to one possession late in the fourth and in position to tie, but a three-point attempt by Drew Volkmann with 10 seconds remaining rimmed in and out with a Hawkeye player grabbing the rebound.
BV fouled and two West Harrison free throws in the final seconds sealed the win for the Hawkeyes.
Mason King led West Harrison in scoring with 15 points, adding three assists, two boards and two steals.
Trevor Malone led BV’s attack with 15 points, adding seven rebounds, two shot blocks, one assist and one steal.
Gavin Reineke finished with seven points, seven boards and two steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also had seven points and two boards. Carsan Wood had four points.
Adam Puck contributed three points, three boards, three assists and three steals.
Drew Volkmann and Clay Roberts each had two points for the Bulldogs, which connected on only 2-of-16 three-point tries and 16-of-45 attempts overall from the field for 35.6 percent on the night.
"The guys executed the game plan to perfection in the first half. We did exactly what I wanted them to on the defensive end, but offensively, we just struggled getting shots to fall," commented Boyer Valley coach Shane Reineke.
"Both teams picked it up offensively in the second half. West Harrison had a late run in the third quarter and seemed to the be the difference," he added.
"It went right down to the end, though. West Harrison did a nice job of being physical with Gavin (Reineke) all night, so I knew he wasn’t going to get a shot. We got a good look with Volkmann shooting a three for the tie, but it just didn’t fall and we had to foul."
"After that, they made two free throws and that was the game. The guys played hard. I can’t fault their effort because they battled all night. We just came up a little short against a good West Harrison team tonight," remarked Reineke, whose team had five games between January 12 and February 6 cancelled due to Covid-19.
"That really took a toll on the guys. For two-plus weeks, I had no contact with the guys and that was in the heart of the season. I thought the guys responded well down the stretch, but Covid-19 definitely played a role in how we finished the season out," Reineke said.
The Bulldog head coach will lose two seniors to graduation in his son Gavin, as well as Clay Roberts.