West Harrison defeated Boyer Valley for third time

Rolling Valley Conference foes Boyer Valley and West Harrison met on the basketball court for the third time this season on Thursday night.

And for the third time, the West Harrison boys came away with the victory, as the Hawkeyes picked up a low-scoring 45-40 triumph over the Bulldogs in a Class 1A, District 16 semifinal game at Mondamin.

The loss ended the 2020-21 season for BV, which finished 11-6 overall with three of the six losses coming at the hands of West Harrison.

West Harrison, with the win, improved to 18-5 overall and will now take on Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-12) in the District 16 title game tonight (Tuesday) at Lewis Central High School at Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

Neither BV or West Harrison had much offense in the first half on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes were tied 8-8 after one quarter and tied again at halftime at 14-14.

Tight throughout the third quarter, West Harrison used a late 5-0 run en route to outscoring BV 16-9 in the period for a 30-23 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.