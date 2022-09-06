Westwood, Sloan clips Wolves in district contest

Westwood, Sloan broke away from a 12-12 tie at halftime en route to a 26-18 Class A, District 8 victory over IKM-Manning on Friday night at Manning.

It was the District 8 opener for both the Wolves and Rebels, which outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 314-196.

All 314 yards for Westwood, Sloan came on the ground, as the Rebels got two rushing touchdowns apiece from Joe Morris (11 yards, 7 yards) and Jackson Dewald (89 yards, 1 yard).

For IKM-Manning, the Wolves ran the ball 39 times for 133 yards on the night.

After a 12-12 tie at halftime, Westwood went up 18-12 after three quarters.

Cooper Irlmeier (two yards) and Ross Kusel (one yard) each had rushing touchdowns for IKM-Manning.

Kusel also hooked up with Irlmeier for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

On the night, Irlmeier ran the ball 10 times for 63 yards. Ben Langel added 53 yards on 14 rushes.

In passing, Kusel was 8-of-20 for 63 yards with the one TD pass to Irlmeier and one interception.

Hunter Smith caught two passes for 30 yards, while Irlmeier also had three grabs for 20 yards with the one TD reception.

Eli Dreyer finished with one catch for 11 yards.

Defensively for IKM-Manning, Irlmeier was in on 7.5 tackles. Nolan Kerkhoff also was in on seven tackles for the Wolves.

Langel fell on two fumbles, while Ben Ramsey and Trey Jasa each had one fumble recovery.