Westwood, Sloan showed little love to Boyer Valley on Valentine’s Day, as the Rebels cruised to a 77-11 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in a Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinal basketball game at Sloan.

The loss ended BV’s season at 8-15 overall under first-year head coach Cody Freland, whose team found it rough going against a very good Westwood, Sloan squad.

Fifth-ranked Westwood, Sloan improved to 20-1 overall with the win.

BV converted only 4-of-43 shots from the field, including going 2-of-21 from two-point range and 2-of-22 from three-point territory.

BV also was just 1-of-2 at the free throw line, as four of the team’s five starters did not score in the game.

Westwood, Sloan raced out to a 29-3 first-quarter lead. BV then without a point for seven minutes in the second, as the host Rebels outscored the Lady Bulldogs 23-3 in the period for a 52-6 lead at halftime.

BV went scoreless in the third quarter, while Westwood, Sloan posted 16 points en route to a 68-6 lead going into the fourth.

The lead grew to 70-6 one minute into the final quarter. After that, the Rebels held a slim 7-5 scoring margin the rest of the way.

Ava Klinker led the BV girls with six of her team’s 11 points, including three in each half.

Klinker also had two rebounds and one steal.

Maria Puck added three-points with a three-point basket to her credit, while contributing one board and one steal.

Sarah Roberts rounded out the scoring for BV with two points.

Sylvia Sullivan led BV with seven boards, while Jessica O’Day grabbed six boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 27 times in the defeat.