Whiting clips Ar-We-Va girls at Vail

Ar-We-Va suffered a 12-10 nonconference softball loss to Whiting on Wednesday night at Vail.
It was the eighth consecutive setback for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-8 overall on the year.
Ar-We-Va jumped up 5-0 after one inning, but Whiting responded with seven runs in the top of the third.
The host Rockets tallied single runs in the third and fourth to tie the game at 7-7, but Whiting then plated one run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take a 12-7 advantage.
Ar-We-Va rallied with three runs in the last of the sixth to end the scoring.
Hannah Kraus went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, one run batted in and three runs scored to pace the Rocket batters.
Kora Obrecht went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Jadeyn Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Jamie Hausman went 1-for-3 with one run.
Sara Schurke was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Maggie Ragaller wound up 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.
Smith threw all seven innings. She tossed 98 pitches, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits with eight strikeouts and two walk