Denison-Schleswig will have a new head football coach this fall and the face will be familiar to all Monarch fans.

Recently inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Dave Wiebers will return to walk the sidelines for his second stint as the school’s head football coach after stepping down from that position in 2009 following a very successful 21-year run.

Wiebers served as an assistant football coach at DHS from 1984-1988 before taking over the head job in 1989.

He guided Denison to the playoffs in 1989, 1990 and 1993, before taking Denison-Schleswig to the postseason seven times in his final 16 seasons.

Denison and D-S went 6-10 overall in playoff appearances under Wiebers, who won 131 games and lost 73 during his time as head coach with 17 winning seasons in 21 years at the helm.

D-S has had only two head football coaches since Wiebers left the field in 2009.

Chad Van Kley served as head coach from 2010-2020, while former Iowa State Cyclone football standout Kamari Cotton-Moya had the job in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m excited. I had some recent conversations with activities director Derek Fink and superintendent Mike Pardun and they both expressed their interest in me filling the position. After giving it a lot of thought. it just felt right to me at this time in my life and it’s truly a blessing to have another opportunity like this,” commented Wiebers, who currently is the principal at DHS and will continue to hold that position.

“I can say that I really didn’t think I would get back in the game after leaving the field in 2009, but this is an opportunity that fell into place and it really got my juices flowing again,” he added.

“You know, coaching has always been dear to my heart. It’s all about teaching and having an opportunity to work with kids again and some great coaches. That made the decision a little easier for me,” noted Wiebers, whose Monarch teams reeled off nine consecutive winning seasons from 1995-2007.

His 2000 team turned in a perfect regular season and finished 10-1 overall with Dave’s nephew, Eric Wiebers, at quarterback for the Monarchs.

The team’s lone loss that season was a 30-24 setback in double overtime at Harlan in a Class 3A playoff quarterfinal matchup with Curt Bladt’s Cyclones, which dealt Wiebers seven of his 10 postseason defeats.

This upcoming season, Wiebers will have the opportunity to coach his youngest son, Luke, who is projected to be the team’s starting quarterback for his senior campaign.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to. You know I’ve coached my brothers and nephew, but this will be the first time to coach a son at the varsity level. My other two sons (Charlie and Evan) had other stuff to say about it, but they fully support me getting back on the field, as does my wife, Sarah.

“It just means that she’ll have to find someone else to take her to games now,” Wiebers said in a phone interview while out for a walk on March 23.

Under Wiebers, the Monarchs built their program having physcial rushing attacks and punished a lot of opponents with one of the more potent running games in the state.

“I’m competitive and I like to win. I always went into a new season with the same goals. They were to win the conference, win the district, qualify for the playoffs and then get to the Dome,” Wiebers said.

“The process has changed over the years, but my goals of going for the district title and getting to the Dome are the same,” he remarked.

“I’m not going to change a lot. You adapt with new kids, but we’re going to practice hard, prepare, and put them in position to make plays that will give our team the best chance to win games.”

Wiebers loves a challenge.

“I look forward to challenges. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes in being a head coach that not everybody sees, but I do it for the kids. Again, I feel like this just fell in my lap at the right time and it will offer me a chance to continue to make a difference in a young man’s life,” Wiebers said.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association recently released district football assignments for 2023 and 2024.

D-S will compete in Class 4A, District 1 with Fort Dodge, Le Mars, Sioux City West, Spencer and Storm Lake.

“It’s a good district with good teams. Right now, we’re trying to line up our four non-district opponents,” Wiebers said.

“We’re looking to get Harlan for one of the four, but we’ll have to see if that works out,” he added.

D-S and Harlan last met in 2020.