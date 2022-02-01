Wiebers, Seuntjens lead Monarchs past Shenandoah in H-10 play

The Denison-Schleswig boys jumped up 18-0 after one quarter en route to a lopsided 75-47 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory on Friday night at Shenandoah.

The win was the second in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which improved to 6-3 in H-10 play and 11-4 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference matchup with Spencer at Denison.

Up 18-0 after the initial eight minutes, D-S was outscored 21-17 in the second quarter, as the Mustangs were able to pull to within 35-21 at the break.

In the second half, D-S outscored Shenandoah 40-26, including 17-7 in the third quarter and 23-19 over the final eight minutes of play.

The Monarchs were able to knock down 10 three-point baskets and convert 15-of-21 free throws in the game.

“We got out to a good start defensively and were able to break down their zone a bit by hitting some open looks in the first quarter,” commented Fink.

“In the second, the Fisher kid from Shenandoah got them going a bit and we broke down too much defensively and got into some bad habits,” he added.

“We did a much better job in the second half of getting back to good habits defensively and really rebounded the ball well and pushed in transition,” the Monarch boss remarked.

Three D-S boys reached double figures.

Luke Wiebers paced the Monarchs with 17 points, as he was 3-of-5 from three-point range with six rebounds, four assists, four steals and three shot blocks to his credit.

Wiebers was 6-of-7 at the free throw line.

Lance Arkfeld recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards to go with two blocks and one assist.

Carson Seuntjens sank 4-of-7 three-point tries and had 14 points to go with five assists and one block.

Hunter Emery tossed in six points with three boards and three assists.

Jake Fink had five points, three boards, three assists and one steal.

Fink scored all five of his points at the free throw line, as he was 5-of-6 overall.

Mike Manuel also had five points, two boards and two blocks.

Jaxon Wessel had four points. Easton Emery tallied three points, while Matthew Weltz and Ricardo Casillas each had two points for the Monarchs.

Weltz also grabbed five boards and handed out two assists on the night.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 61-49.

Gage Head scored 20 points to lead D-S.

Ricardo Casillas added 14 points, while Lucas Segebart and Kole Towne each netted eight points for the Monarchs, which led 37-21 at halftime.

JV reserve/freshmen

The Shenandoah JV/Reserves picked up a 36-31 win over the D-S freshmen boys.

Dominik Garcia led D-S with 13 points.

Anthony Arambula had seven points. Austin Aviles also had five points for the Monarchs, which led 12-9 at halftime.

It was tied 24-24 after three quarters.

Score by Quarters

D-S...................18 17 17 23 - 75