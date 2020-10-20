Wolves advance past Southwest Valley in Class A

IKM-Manning jumped ahead 27-0 at halftime en route to a 34-20 Class A postseason first-round victory over Southwest Valley on Friday night at Corning.

Winners in three of its last four games, IKM-Manning improved to 3-5 overall and will now take on Logan-Magnolia in a postseason second-round matchup this Friday night at Logan at 7 p.m.

Lo-Ma defeated IKM-Manning (35-6) in the final regular season game on October 9 at Manning.

Southwest Valley saw its season end at 6-2 overall with Friday’s setback.

IKM-Manning outgained Southwest Valley in total yards, 386-216, as the Wolves rushed for 307 yards in all.

Southwest Valley gained 156 of its total yards via the ground.

Kyler Rasmussen led the ground attack for the Wolves, carrying the ball 29 times for 211 yards with four touchdowns to his credit, including three in the first half alone of three, five and 20 yards.

He added another five-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.