Wolves advance past Southwest Valley in Class A

IKM-Manning jumped ahead 27-0 at halftime en route to a 34-20 Class A postseason first-round victory over Southwest Valley on Friday night at Corning.
Winners in three of its last four games, IKM-Manning improved to 3-5 overall and will now take on Logan-Magnolia in a postseason second-round matchup this Friday night at Logan at 7 p.m.
Lo-Ma defeated IKM-Manning (35-6) in the final regular season game on October 9 at Manning.
Southwest Valley saw its season end at 6-2 overall with Friday’s setback.
IKM-Manning outgained Southwest Valley in total yards, 386-216, as the Wolves rushed for 307 yards in all.
Southwest Valley gained 156 of its total yards via the ground.
Kyler Rasmussen led the ground attack for the Wolves, carrying the ball 29 times for 211 yards with four touchdowns to his credit, including three in the first half alone of three, five and 20 yards.
He added another five-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.
Cooper Irlmeier also ran the ball 12 times for 79 yards, while Drew Doyel had four carries for 22 yards.
IKM-Manning quarterback Nolan Ramsey also hooked up with Irlmeier for a 25-yard scoring pass with just 16 seconds left before halftime.
On the night, Ramsey was 7-of-8 for 79 yards with the one TD throw for the Wolves.
Irlmeier caught three passes for 51 yards with Doyel hauling in two passes for 16 yards.
Southwest Valley scored all three of its second-half TDs on runs of four yards and two yards by Brandon Knapp and one yard by Hunter Grill.
Defensively, Rasmussen also led the Wolves with 16 total tackles.
Brody Swearingen added 14 tackles with James Vega next at 12.
Mitchell Kerkhoff also had 11 tackles and recovered two fumbles for the Wolves.