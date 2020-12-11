Wolves and Bulldog teams split in WIC competition

Nicole Hanson sank four long-range bombs for 12 points, while contributing three boards and three steals.

Morgan Hanson had nine points. Navaeh Boland tallied seven points with nine boards, three assists and three steals.

Bianca Cadwell had six points, six boards and three steals. Taylor Ferneding added five points, five assists and three boards.

Macie Doyel also had four points, three assists, three steals and two boards.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s three-point loss in overtime kept IKM-Manning winless on the season, as the Wolves fell to 0-3 in WIC play and 0-4 overall.

The contest was even throughout.

It was tied 19-19 at halftime.

IKM-Manning outscored Riverside 11-5 in the third to take a 30-25 lead into the fourth, but then the Bulldogs did the same in the fourth to pull even at 36-36 and force overtime.