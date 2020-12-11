Wolves and Bulldog teams split in WIC competition

IKM-Manning and Oakland Riverside split in Western Iowa Conference basketball play on Tuesday night at Oakland.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls limited Riverside to single digits in all four quarters and forced 43 turnovers in a lopsided 68-19 victory.
In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys and Riverside went to overtime with the host Bulldogs pulling out a 45-42 triumph over the Wolves.
Girls’ results
Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday night, as the Wolves moved to 1-2 in the WIC and 1-3 overall on the year.
Up 15-6 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Riverside 17-5 in the second to take a 32-11 lead at halftime.
The Wolves kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs by a 36-8 margin to win going away.
IKM-Manning sank 11 three-point shots in the win.
Alexa Ahrenholtz hit five three-point shots and scored 25 points to lead IKM-Manning. She also collected seven steals, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists.
Nicole Hanson sank four long-range bombs for 12 points, while contributing three boards and three steals.
Morgan Hanson had nine points. Navaeh Boland tallied seven points with nine boards, three assists and three steals.
Bianca Cadwell had six points, six boards and three steals. Taylor Ferneding added five points, five assists and three boards.
Macie Doyel also had four points, three assists, three steals and two boards.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s three-point loss in overtime kept IKM-Manning winless on the season, as the Wolves fell to 0-3 in WIC play and 0-4 overall.
The contest was even throughout.
It was tied 19-19 at halftime.
IKM-Manning outscored Riverside 11-5 in the third to take a 30-25 lead into the fourth, but then the Bulldogs did the same in the fourth to pull even at 36-36 and force overtime.
Riverside then outscored IKM-Manning 9-6 in the extra four-minute period for the win.
Kyler Rasmussen led the Wolves with 15 points and five boards to go with four assists and two steals.
Brody Swearingen added nine points, three boards and two assists.
Luke Ramsey contributed eight points and two boards. Connor Keller had five points and three boards. Nolan Ramsey also had three points and four boards.
Cooper Irlmeier finished with two points, four boards, three assists and one shot block as well.