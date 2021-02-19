Wolves battle before falling at Ogden in Class 1A district contest

The IKM-Manning boys put up quite a fight on Monday night, but in the end, the Wolves would suffer a 72-60 loss to Ogden in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal basketball game at Ogden.

The loss eded IKM-Manning’s 2020-21 seson at 6-14 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.

A hot-shooting Ogden team raced out to leads of 13-2 and 19-7 before settling for a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.

A defensive switch from zone to man-to-man in the second quarter for IKM-Manning disrupted Ogden’s offense and the Wolves too advantage, as the visitors outscored the Bulldogs 16-4 en route to taking a 28-23 halftime lead.

IKM-Manning’s lead grew to eight at 31-23 early in the third quarter, but then Ogden went on a 9-0 run for a 32-31 lead and never trailed again, as the Bulldogs built a 51-39 lead going into the fourth.

Ogden led by as many as 15 points in the fourth before IKM-Manning was able to cut the lead to eight twice over the final eight minutes before falling short.

Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with 15 points and eight rebounds.