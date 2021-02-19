Wolves battle before falling at Ogden in Class 1A district contest

The IKM-Manning boys put up quite a fight on Monday night, but in the end, the Wolves would suffer a 72-60 loss to Ogden in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal basketball game at Ogden.
The loss eded IKM-Manning’s 2020-21 seson at 6-14 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.
A hot-shooting Ogden team raced out to leads of 13-2 and 19-7 before settling for a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.
A defensive switch from zone to man-to-man in the second quarter for IKM-Manning disrupted Ogden’s offense and the Wolves too advantage, as the visitors outscored the Bulldogs 16-4 en route to taking a 28-23 halftime lead.
IKM-Manning’s lead grew to eight at 31-23 early in the third quarter, but then Ogden went on a 9-0 run for a 32-31 lead and never trailed again, as the Bulldogs built a 51-39 lead going into the fourth.
Ogden led by as many as 15 points in the fourth before IKM-Manning was able to cut the lead to eight twice over the final eight minutes before falling short.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Kyler Rasmussen added 14 points, seven boards, three steals and two assists.
Connor Keller and Nolan Ramsey each tallied eight points with two boards apiece.
Drew Doyel chipped in with seven points and three steals.
Caden Keller had four points and three boards, while Luke Ramsey had three points and Cooper Irlmeier two points.
Ogden improved to 12-9 overall with the win.
Monday’s game was the final contest for Swearingen, Connor Keller, Rasmussen, Doyel and Hayden McLaughlin.