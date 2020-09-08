Wolves battle Jaguars in non-district close loss

IKM-Manning was within two points of Southeast Valley with just over two minutes remaining, but a 24-yard touchdown run by Hunter Sorensen sewed up a 32-22 victory for the Jaguars over the Wolves in non-district football action on Friday night at Gowrie.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 on the young season, while Southeast Valley moved to 2-0 overall.
After a scoreless first quarter, Southeast Valley led 8-7 at halftime and 24-14 after three quarters.
A Drew Doyel six-yard scoring run and a Nolan Ramsey-to-Cooper Irlmeier two-point conversion pass with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter pulled IKM-Manning to within 24-22.
Southeast Valley then got Sorensen’s 24-yard TD run with 1:08 left and Kolsen Kruse’s two-point conversion run put his team up by 10.
IKM-Manning finished with 189 total yards, including 137 rushing and 52 passing.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning on the ground with 17 carries for 52 yards, as he scored two rushing TDs of two yards for the Wolves.
Doyel ran the ball eight times for 42 yards and Irlmeier had nine rushes for 37 yards.
In the passing department, Nolan Ramsey was 7-of-12 for 52 yards.
Doyel led all Wolves’ receivers with five catches for 40 yards.
Defensively, Rasmussen and Irlmeier both had 11 tackles. James Vega added seven. Doyel had six, while Brody Swearingen and Irlmeier both had five.
Hunter Smith also picked off a pass for the Wolves.
Southeast Valley tallied 265 total yards on offense, including 178 via the ground and 87 through the air.