Wolves battle Panthers in tough five-game setback

Despite playing one of its best matches of the season, IKM-Manning fell just short on the scoreboard in a tough 3-2 loss to Panorama in a Class 2A, Region 3 first-round volleyball match on Monday night at Panora.

The loss ended IKM-Manning’s 2021 season at 1-28 overall in matches and 7-67 in games.

With the win, Panorama improved to 7-20 overall in matches.

IKM-Manning and Panorama split the first four sets.

Panorama won games one (25-18) and three (25-14), while IKM-Manning captured games two (25-19) and four (25-18), setting up a fifth-and-deciding set to 15.

IKM-Manning was one point away from winning the match with a 14-12 lead in game five, but Panorama rallied to score five of the final six points for a 17-15 win to pick up the match victory and advance.

Several girls had outstanding nights for IKM-Manning.

Megan Williams contributed 11 kills and five digs. Bianca Cadwell had 11 kills, 13 digs and three ace serves.