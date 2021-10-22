Wolves battle Panthers in tough five-game setback

Despite playing one of its best matches of the season, IKM-Manning fell just short on the scoreboard in a tough 3-2 loss to Panorama in a Class 2A, Region 3 first-round volleyball match on Monday night at Panora.
The loss ended IKM-Manning’s 2021 season at 1-28 overall in matches and 7-67 in games.
With the win, Panorama improved to 7-20 overall in matches.
IKM-Manning and Panorama split the first four sets.
Panorama won games one (25-18) and three (25-14), while IKM-Manning captured games two (25-19) and four (25-18), setting up a fifth-and-deciding set to 15.
IKM-Manning was one point away from winning the match with a 14-12 lead in game five, but Panorama rallied to score five of the final six points for a 17-15 win to pick up the match victory and advance.
Several girls had outstanding nights for IKM-Manning.
Megan Williams contributed 11 kills and five digs. Bianca Cadwell had 11 kills, 13 digs and three ace serves.
Jessica Christensen added seven kills and 11 digs.
Amber Halbur finished with 19 assists, 16 digs, three kills and two ace serves. Kylie Powers had five kills, five digs and four aces.
Taylor Ferneding also had eight assists and seven digs. Eryn Ramsey contributed 11 digs.
Macie Doyel had five digs, while Jersey Bexten and Emmie Ring each had three ace serves for the Wolves.