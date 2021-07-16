Wolves battle state-rated Tri-Center in district setback

Five of Tri-Center’s 10 hits went for extra-bases, including three doubles and two triples.

Brody Blom, Amos Rasmussen and Lane Sams all hit safely with singles for IKM-Manning.

Conner Richards started on the hill for IKM-Manning and threw well in five and two-thirds innings of work.

He gave up nine runs on eight hits with four walks, while striking out six, including setting down three straight after giving up a leadoff double in the second.

Max Nielsen also threw one-third of an inning for the Wolves.

"We competed. We had a couple of good chances to score in the third and fifth innings, but we just couldn’t get that big hit," commented IKM-Manning’s Nielsen.

"You know, everyone will look at the boxscore and see it was a 9-0 final, but it was a much closer game than that. Heck, it was 5-0 through five innings and who knows what would have happened if would have been able to score when we had our opportunities," he added.