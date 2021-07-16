Wolves battle state-rated Tri-Center in district setback

IKM-Manning let a pair of golden scoring opportunities go by the wayside on Monday night, as the Wolves suffered a 9-0 loss to 10th-ranked Tri-Center in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal baseball game on the Trojans’ home field at Neola.
The Western Iowa Conference foes battled for the third time this season, as Tri-Center won for the third time in improving to 25-2 overall on the year.
The loss ended IKM-Manning’s season at 8-18 overall under first-year head coach Jeremy Nielsen.
The setback was the first in four games for the Wolves.
IKM-Manning finished the game with only three hits, but the Wolves had plenty of baserunners, as Nielsen’s club loaded the bases in the third and fifth innings with two outs, but failed to push any runs across.
Tri-Center, on the other hand, collected 10 hits in the win, as the Trojans went up 5-0 after four innings with one run in the first, three in the third and one more in the fourth.
Up 9-0 after scoring four runs in the sixth, Tri-Center attempted to win the game due to the 10-run rule, but had a runner thrown out at the plate to extend the game to the seventh.
Five of Tri-Center’s 10 hits went for extra-bases, including three doubles and two triples.
Brody Blom, Amos Rasmussen and Lane Sams all hit safely with singles for IKM-Manning.
Conner Richards started on the hill for IKM-Manning and threw well in five and two-thirds innings of work.
He gave up nine runs on eight hits with four walks, while striking out six, including setting down three straight after giving up a leadoff double in the second.
Max Nielsen also threw one-third of an inning for the Wolves.
"We competed. We had a couple of good chances to score in the third and fifth innings, but we just couldn’t get that big hit," commented IKM-Manning’s Nielsen.
"You know, everyone will look at the boxscore and see it was a 9-0 final, but it was a much closer game than that. Heck, it was 5-0 through five innings and who knows what would have happened if would have been able to score when we had our opportunities," he added.
"I tip my hat to Tri-Center. They have a great group of seniors and they’re a solid baseball team. They don’t make mistakes and just get outs."
"But I’ll also tip my hat to our team. We fought like heck. Our guys are a bunch of scrappers and they’ll find ways to get on base. We got on base tonight, but just couldn’t get that big hit as I mentioned," noted Nielsen.
"Richards threw a great game, but that was to be expected. They (T-C) did not face him this season and I told my assistant coach on the way over that I liked our chances with him on the mound and he didn’t disappoint," Nielsen said.
Richards and Hayden McLaughlin are the lone senior players for IKM-Manning.
"What’s to say about those two guys? They’re the workhorses of the team. Actually, the way they go, the way the team goes. They’re the two that get the team going and you saw that tonight," Nielsen remarked.
"Those two will definitely be missed, but we have a lot of young guys who gained a lot of valuable experience this season, so we’re excited for what’s to come," the Wolves’ boss stated.