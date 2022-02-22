Wolves clipped by Exira/EH-K in district contest at Avoca

IKM-Manning’s Class 1A, District 15 semifinal basketball game with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton was tight throughout, but in the end, the Spartans were able to advance with a 46-42 victory over the Wolves in postseason action on Thursday night at Avoca.

In beating IKM-Manning for the second time this season, Exira/EH-K improved to 15-8 overall and will now take on fifth-ranked AHST/Walnut (21-1) in the District 15 title game tonight (Tuesday) at Harlan.

Thursday’s loss ended the 2021-22 winter campaign for IKM-Manning at 7-16 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.

The matchup between the Wolves and Spartans really came down to just a few key posessions at the end of regulation.

With IKM-Manning down 43-39 with just over 50 seconds left, Wolves’ junior Kristians Upmalis recorded a conventional three-point play to pull his team to within 43-42.

IKM-Manning got a stop and had an opportunity to take the lead, but the Wolves turned the ball over and would not score again, as Exira/EH-K would seal the game with three free throws over the final 27 seconds for the win.

The two teams traded leads in the first half, as

Exira/EH-K led 14-12 after one quarter, while IKM-Manning went into halftime with a 21-20 advantage.

The Wolves opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run and led 27-20 midway through the period, but then the Spartans responded with their own 7-0 run to force a 27-27 tie at the 2:47 mark.

Exira/EH-K led 33-31 going into the fourth and outscored the Wolves 13-11 over the final eight minutes to advance.

Ross Kusel led IKM-Manning with 15 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kusel scored nine of his 15 points in the second half on the strength of three, three-point baskets.

Upmalis recorded 10 points, six boards and one assist. He netted seven of his 10 points after halftime.

Nolan Ramsey chipped in with seven points, four boards, two steals and one assist.

Caden Keller added four points, seven boards and one shot block.

Lane Sams tallied four points, two assists, two steals and one board.

Amos Rasmussen also had two points, three boards, one assist and one steal, while Luke Ramsey wound up with four boards and two assists.

IKM-Manning’s Wagner couldn’t say enough about his team’s effort on Thursday night.

“The game really came down to one or two possessions late. We just didn’t execute and got going too fast, but I thought the tempo of the game was definitely in our favor for the majority of the night,” commented Wagner, whose team was looking for its third straight win over a club from the Rolling Valley Conference.

IKM-Manning had defeated RVC foes Boyer Valley in its regular season finale and CAM in a thrilling 46-44 overtime triumph to open postseason play.

“The effort was there all year long and tonight as well. I thought the kids played hard. We had the game at the pace we wanted, but we just weren’t able to execute down the stretch and make plays when we needed to,” Wagner remarked.

“Give Exira/EH-K credit. They hit their free throws at the end and made the plays they needed to. It was a tough loss, but I was extremely pleased with the effort of the kids. They battled to the end, but we just came up a little short tonight,” noted Wagner, who had six seniors suit up for the final time.

Those seniors were Nolan Ramsey, Luke Ramsey, Rasmussen, Conner Halbur, Brody Blum and Max Neilsen.

““You know we finished with seven wins and really played some of our best basketball late in the season when that’s your goal,” Wagner said.

“That says a lot about our upperclassmen. They never gave us any problems and had great attitudes all season. They’re a bunch of high-character guys that played hard, stayed together and believed in what we were trying to tell them.”