Wolves cruise past St. Albert in final football game

IKM-Manning closed out its 2022 football season in fine fashion on Thursday night, as the Wolves cruised to a 52-17 non-district victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which finished 2-7 overall under head coach Cory McCarville.

The Wolves actually trailed 10-0 after one quarter before scoring 44 consecutive points en route to a 44-10 lead after three quarters of play.

IKM-Manning outgained St. Albert in total yards 444-179.

The Wolves rushed for 322 yards and threw for 122 yards, while the Falcons netted 122 yards on the ground and 57 yards through the air.

IKM-Manning had seven rushing touchdowns on the night, including three apiece from Ben Langel and Cooper Irlmeier.

Langel, on Thursday night, ran the ball 13 times for 241 yards with three rushing touchdowns of 62, 13 and 78 yards.

Irlmeier, on the other hand, had 15 rushes for 53 yards with a touchdown run of three yards and two scoring runs of one yard.

Hunter Smith also carried the ball three times for 21 yards with a four-yard touchdown run to his credit.

IKM-Manning quarterback Ross Kusel was 4-of-5 for 122 yards in the passing department.

Irlmeier led all Wolves’ receivers with two receptions for 77 yards.

Eli Dreyer also had two catches for 45 yards.

Defensively, Nolan Kerkhoff led the Wolves in 8.5 total tackles, including three solos.

Trey Jasa had 7.5 tackles (2 solo) and a fumble recovery. Ben Ramsey also had six tackles with three solos and an interception for the winners.

Langel recovered a fumble as well for the Wolves, which did not punt in the game.