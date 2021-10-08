Wolves defeated in three by Logan-Magnolia

IKM-Manning dropped a 3-0 decision to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Logan.

The Panthers swept the Wolves 25-9, 25-11, 25-19, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning squad moved to 1-6 in WIC action, 1-22 overall in matches and 5-52 in games.

Jessica Christensen powered IKM-Manning with four kills and seven digs.

Kylie Powers added three digs. Megan Williams had two kills.