Wolves defeated in three by Logan-Magnolia

By Todd Danner
IKM-Manning dropped a 3-0 decision to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Logan.
The Panthers swept the Wolves 25-9, 25-11, 25-19, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning squad moved to 1-6 in WIC action, 1-22 overall in matches and 5-52 in games.
Jessica Christensen powered IKM-Manning with four kills and seven digs.
Kylie Powers added three digs. Megan Williams had two kills.
Bianca Cadwell finished with two kills and five digs. Amber Halbur had six assists. Taylor Ferneding tallied four assists and Eryn Ramsey wound up with five digs.