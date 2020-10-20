Wolves drop matches to Vikings and Audubon

IKM-Manning fell to Audubon and AHST/Walnut in a volleyball triangular on Thursday night at Audubon.

Audubon defeated IKM-Manning, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11, while AHST/Walnut bettered the Wolves, 25-10, 25-19.

With the two losses, IKM-Manning concluded its regular season at 2-20 overall in matches and 7-49 in games.

Against Audubon, Bianca Cadwell had five kills, five digs and two ace serves for IKM-Manning.

Bre Muhlbauer also had three kills, five digs and two aces. Lauren Danner added 18 digs. Amber Halbur also had five digs, two assists and one ace.

Against AHST/W, Sierra

Ferry and Muhlbauer each had three kills.

Cadwell finished with four digs, two kills and one block. Taylor Ferneding had six assists.