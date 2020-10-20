Wolves drop matches to Vikings and Audubon

IKM-Manning fell to Audubon and AHST/Walnut in a volleyball triangular on Thursday night at Audubon.
Audubon defeated IKM-Manning, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11, while AHST/Walnut bettered the Wolves, 25-10, 25-19.
With the two losses, IKM-Manning concluded its regular season at 2-20 overall in matches and 7-49 in games.
Against Audubon, Bianca Cadwell had five kills, five digs and two ace serves for IKM-Manning.
Bre Muhlbauer also had three kills, five digs and two aces. Lauren Danner added 18 digs. Amber Halbur also had five digs, two assists and one ace.
Against AHST/W, Sierra
Ferry and Muhlbauer each had three kills.
Cadwell finished with four digs, two kills and one block. Taylor Ferneding had six assists.
Halbur contributed four digs and three assists and Danner wound up with eight digs for the Wolves.