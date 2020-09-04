Wolves drop volleyball opener to ESC

IKM-Manning’s 2020 volleyball opener under first-year head coach McKaylie Croghan resulted in a 3-0 loss to East Sac County on Tuesday night at Manning.
ESC won the match by the scores of 25-13, 25-18, 25-9.
Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with four kills.
Sierra Ferry added three kills and four blocks.
Kylie Powers had three kills. Nevaeh Boland had one kill. Bre Muhlbauer finished with one kill and two blocks.
Amber Halbur dished out six assists and Taylor Ferneding had three assists for the Wolves.
Bree Boeckman led ESC with nine kills to go with five digs.
Maty Quirk added four kills with 13 assists and five digs for a veteran Raider club that features seven seniors.