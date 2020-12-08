Wolves drop Western Iowa Conference games with Panthers

The IKM-Manning basketball teams suffered Western Iowa Conference losses to Logan-Magnolia on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, the Lo-Ma girls jumped up 28-14 at halftime en route to a 57-43 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning squad.

In the nightcap, Lo-Ma raced ahead 13-2 after one quarter and went on for a 53-37 triumph over Keith Wagner’s Wolves.

Girls’ results

Friday’s loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in the WIC and overall.

The Wolves converted only 3-of-38 three-point efforts and shot just 29 percent for the game after making only 17-of-59 tries from the field.

Taylor Ferneding scored 10 points and pulled down three rebounds for the Wolves.

Bianca Cadwell added 10 points, five boards and three steals. Alexa Ahrenholtz chipped in with nine points, four steals and two assists.

Bre Muhlbauer also had four points, three boards and three assists.