Wolves drop Western Iowa Conference games with Panthers

The IKM-Manning basketball teams suffered Western Iowa Conference losses to Logan-Magnolia on Friday night at Manning.
In game one, the Lo-Ma girls jumped up 28-14 at halftime en route to a 57-43 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning squad.
In the nightcap, Lo-Ma raced ahead 13-2 after one quarter and went on for a 53-37 triumph over Keith Wagner’s Wolves.
Girls’ results
Friday’s loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in the WIC and overall.
The Wolves converted only 3-of-38 three-point efforts and shot just 29 percent for the game after making only 17-of-59 tries from the field.
Taylor Ferneding scored 10 points and pulled down three rebounds for the Wolves.
Bianca Cadwell added 10 points, five boards and three steals. Alexa Ahrenholtz chipped in with nine points, four steals and two assists.
Bre Muhlbauer also had four points, three boards and three assists.
The Panthers led 48-35 after three quarters.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 16-point loss dropped the IKM-Manning boys to 0-2 in WIC play and overall.
Lo-Ma led by 11 after one quarter at 13-2, but IKM-Manning outscored the Panthers 15-9 in the second to pull to within 22-17 at halftime.
Lo-Ma, though, outscored the Wolves 31-20 in the second half for the win.
IKM-Manning shot just 27.9 percent from the floor, as the Wolves sank just 5-of-28 tries from three-point territory.
Kyler Rasmussen led the Wolves with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Connor Keller added six points and five boards.
Cooper Irlmeier had five points, three boards and two assists. Brody Swearingen also had five points and four boards.
Luke Ramsey finished with four points and three boards for the hosts.